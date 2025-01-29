PDP requests reversal of telecom tariff hike

Amidst growing concern over the economic burdens on citizens, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has requested that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration reverse the recent 50% hike in telecommunication tariffs.

This demand came on the heels of a similar call by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), which issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Federal government to reverse the tariff hike.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) announced the regulatory approval for telecom operators to raise tariffs by 50% on January 20, 2025, claiming it would help improve the country’s telecommunication infrastructure.

However, the PDP and other stakeholders argued that this increase is unjustifiable and unlawful, and will only serve to further burden already struggling Nigerians.

In a communique, presented by the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman Adolphus during the 79th meeting at the National Headquarters Abuja on Wednesday, the democratic association, said the ruling administration is not competent or patriotic enough to manage the country’s resources.

The PDP has also blamed the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC), for the worsening state of the economy and the recent deteriorating security situation, citing their alleged mismanagement and lack of effective policies.

According to the communique signed by the executives, “BoT decries the insensitivity of the APC administration towards Nigerians as evident in the unjustified multiple taxes and failure to stem the increase in the pump price of fuel, electricity tariffs and telecommunication charges with crippling effect on the productive sector and unbearable rise in the cost of living in the country ”

“The BoT insists that the APC administration lacks the required patriotism, competence as well as a proficient, transparent, and innovative governance team to effectively manage the nation’s abundant human and natural resources to benefit our citizens”

“The BoT demands that the APC administration immediately rescind all its anti-people policies and take urgent steps to stimulate the productive sector, create jobs, and revamp the ailing economy”.