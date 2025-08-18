PDP rejects Kaduna by-election results over irregularities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the results of the recent by-election in Kaduna State, saying the exercise was marked by irregularities.

According to the opposition party, the polls failed to meet democratic standards, alleging widespread voter intimidation, vote buying, and manipulation of the process.

PDP leaders described the outcome as an attempt to suppress the will of the people and said they would challenge it.

The disputed by-elections were held on August 16 in Basawa, Zaria Kewaye, and Chikun/Kajuru constituencies.

In a statement on Monday, state chairman of the PDP, Edward Masha, said the polls were nothing short of “a travesty of democracy,” accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of orchestrating electoral malpractice.

“Our candidate and campaign team in Chikun/Kajuru were abducted, funds meant for logistics were seized, and vote buying was openly carried out. These acts expose the desperation of the failed Uba Sani-led administration,” Masha said.

He further accused the APC of deploying what he called “Gestapo-style tactics” to suppress voter choice, adding that the ruling party’s actions were clear evidence of its fear of the PDP’s growing popularity in the state.

Beyond the rejection of the results, the PDP also raised concern over the low voter turnout, noting that it was a reflection of public distrust in the electoral system.

“If the trend of manipulation and intimidation continues unchecked, voter apathy will deepen, and by 2027, it could become catastrophic,” the statement warned.

Despite its dissatisfaction, the PDP praised its supporters for their resilience, promising to strengthen its internal structures and continue pushing for credible representation.

“We urge the people of Kaduna State to remain resolute. Together, we will restore fairness, dignity, and genuine democracy,” Masha added.

However, the Kaduna State government dismissed the PDP’s claims with the Commissioner of Information Designate, Ahmed Maiyaki, defending the conduct of the elections, describing the outcome as “a demonstration of Governor Uba Sani’s inclusive leadership and people-focused policies.”

Maiyaki maintained that the results reinforced the APC’s dominance in constituencies once considered opposition strongholds, saying it has consolidated the ruling party’s control across the state.