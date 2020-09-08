PDP rejects FG’s oil price justification, pushes for review

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the Federal Government justification of hike in pump prices of premium motor spirit, known better as petrol, saying hiding under derugulation reflects the government insensitivity to Nigerians plight.

The main opposition party explained that the justification by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration showed that the current government was clueless and has total disregard for citizens demands.

As stated, increasing pump price of fuel during such times when Nigerians were still grappling with economic effect of coronavirus was ill-time and attempt by the apex government to allegedly further push Nigerians to the wall.

Through a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party maintained that the Buhari presidency’s refusal to effect an immediate downward review in the pump price of fuel underscore the administration’s alleged corrupt subsidy regime it operated.

He described the attempt by the Buhari Presidency to justify the increase in the pump price of fuel from N87 per litre under the PDP to N160 as provocative, confrontational and totally unacceptable to Nigerians.

“It is indeed an unpardonable slap on the sensibilities of Nigerians that after running a heavily corrupt oil trade and subsidy regime, through which over N14 trillion naira had been allegedly frittered by its officials, the Buhari administration seeks to put the burden of high costs on innocent and already impoverished citizens.

“The PDP totally rejects this attempt to hinge the increase in fuel price on presumed removal of oil subsidy when it has failed to account for the proceeds of oil sales in the last five years, even in the face of confession by the Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, in April this year, that the APC administration had been running an over-bloated and sleazy oil subsidy regime.

“Also the Buhari administration had failed to account for the confession by the NNPC that it was engaged in secret siphoning of oil money through a claimed subsidizing of fuel for certain West Africa countries.

“The PDP recalls that prior to his emergence as the President, Muhammadu Buhari (as he had declared fuel subsidy fraud. Five years after, the government, which he heads, is watching over a subsidy regime that is brimming with corruption.

“Our party insists that Nigerians should not be made to bear the brunt of the huge corruption in the Buhari administration which has wrecked every aspect of our national economy.

“It is incredulous and shameful for this administration to predicate the reckless increase in the cost of fuel on a faulty comparison with costs in other countries of the world, whereas the daily standard of living, the purchasing power and a living wage of the average Nigerian in the last five years cannot be compared with what obtains in those countries. Such comparison is therefore not only absurd but also completely illogical,” the statement read.