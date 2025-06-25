PDP reinstates Wike’s ally as National Secretary after meeting INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reinstated the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike’s ally, Samuel Anyanwu, as its National Secretary, barely 24 hours after the National Working Committee (NWC) and other chieftains met with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

As gathered, Anyanwu’s reinstatement by the main opposition was part of the directives issued by the electoral umpire to the PDP leadership to ensure their candidates get the INEC clearance to contest for polls across the country.

Anyanwu was reinstated before party members on Wednesday at the PDP headquarters in Abuja.

The Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Iliya Damagum, who announced this development at a press briefing, said the decision to accept Anyanwu into the National Working Committee(NWC), was a difficult step they had to take.

The party chairman added that the planned National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting had been canceled.

“We will have an expanded Caucus. And at the next Caucus, we will take a decision leading to a proper NEC.

“Anyanwu is resuming as the National Secretary, that is why I said it was a critical decision. Like INEC said, they don’t have our notice, so what we will have on June 30th is an extended Caucus.”

The Supreme Court, earlier this year pronounced Senator Anyanwu, as the authentic national secretary of the PDP, putting an end to a legal contest over the post.

In a judgement delivered in March, Appeal No: SC/CV/18/2025: Senator Samuel Anyanwu v. Aniagu Emmanuel, the apex court set aside an earlier appeal court decision that declared Anyanwu’s rival, Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the legitimate occupant of the office.

According to the lead judgement read by Justice Tukur Yammaman, the trial court in Enugu, which first removed Anyanwu, had no jurisdiction in the case, thereby making the judgement null and void.