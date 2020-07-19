PDP refutes contravening INEC’s guideline for election campaign in Edo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as false, allegations from oppositions camp that the ruling party was contravening Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s guidelines on campaigns, adding that the party had based its campaigns on its developmental agenda for the people.

This is coming as the party also refuted claims by the Edo State chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC) that PDP and state government are behind the destruction of APC campaigns billboard across the state, saying the opposition should focus on issue-based campaigns rather than baseless allegations.

It explained that the clarification had become imperative following unsubstantiated allegations being leveled against the ruling party and state government with several media trials from opposition camps seeking to heat the polity ahead of the governorship election in Edo state.

The Edo State PDP Publicity Secretary, Chris Osa Nehikhare, through a statement on Sunday, said that the desperate attempt of APC alongside other opposition parties seeking to change the narrative from issue-based campaigns to personal attacks would fail in the state as the residents would renew the mandate of Governor Godwin Obaseki for the second term of four years.

“Let me make it categorically clear that PDP or the State Government have no hands in the destruction or damage to billboards posted by APC. We condemn the act! However, we advise APC to look inwards as it is common knowledge that the APC is seriously divided, populated by known thugs and brigands in the many factions that exist within it.

“PDP and Edo State Government cannot be blackmailed or distracted by these baseless allegations and besides, Edo people are too politically sophisticated to fall for this scam!

“We will concentrate on our agenda of resetting Edo for a better and brighter tomorrow and not lose sleep over the rantings of a political ant the APC has become,” the statement read in part.