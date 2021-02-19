PDP reconciliation committee reaches out to Babangida, Abdulsalami ahead 2023 election

Ahead of 2023 presidential election, the Reconciliation Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has consulted the former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, and another ex-Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, for solutions to the country’s challenges and how to address the party’s internal crisis before the poll.

In separate closed-door meetings with the former leaders of the country which lasted for several minutes, the committee members spoke with the leaders on their plans for the party and what they aimed to achieve before the poll considering the numerous challenges confronting the country.

The Committee was led by former Governor of Kwara state and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and had Cross Rivers state former Governor, Liyel Imoke, his Gombe counterpart, Ibrahim Dankwabo, and Katsina, Ibrahim Shema.

During the committee’s meeting with Babangida on Friday, it assured him and other members of the party of the confidence of reconciling all aggrieved members of PDP to prevent what transpired between members before the last election.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, the Chairman of the PDP Reconciliation Committee, Saraki said that Babangida was briefed about the steps taken by the committee so far in reconciling aggrieved individuals within the party.

“We are here as members of the PDP Reconciliation and Strategic committee as part of our nationwide consultation with our leaders which we started at the beginning of the week.

We planned to start with former Presidents and founding Fathers of PDP. President Babangida is one of the founding fathers of PDP and someone we all respect. We briefed him on the steps taken and efforts made in reconciliation in the party. We seek his support, advice, and guidance,” Saraki added.

The former Senate President called on members of the party to have faith in the committee and their recommendations, adding that they would be fair in their recommendations.

“The committee is committed and we are working to ensure our recommendations are kept. We won’t allow anyone to tamper with our recommendation. We will ensure that there are fairness and equity”.

“We appeal to our members to keep their faith in us, given the opportunity for us to finish our work. Those who are aggrieved should be patient, we will get to them. We are confident that we will do a job that they will be proud of and we will ensure that our recommendation is implemented.”

The Committee then paid a private non-political courtesy call on Abdulsalami and proceeded to the Government House to condole the state Governor on the recent abductions in the state.

According to him, while in Minna today, the PDPReconciliation & Strategy Committee took the opportunity to pay a courtesy call on another former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar. We were glad to see him in great spirits and good health”.