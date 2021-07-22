PDP recommends EFCC prosecutes Amaechi, NPA ex-boss over missing N165bn funds

Following the dismissal of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) former boss, Hadiza Bala-Usman, over missing N165 billion, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recommended her prosecution and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in order to recover the public funds.

The party insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari should not just “ease out” Bala Usman, but must go ahead to prosecute her over the alleged looting including revelations from the office of the Auditor-General.

According to the party, unremitted deductions to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) amounting to N3,667,750,470. $148,845,745.04, Euro 4,891,449.50 and £252,682.14 during her watch at NPA were indications that everyone involved must be prosecuted.

The party, in a statement released on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately arrest the immediate NPA boss for questioning and prosecution over the alleged fraud including the reported stealing of N15.18 billion through alleged shady Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects by the NPA.

The party further appealed that EFCC extends its searchlight on the Minister of Transportation under whose ministerial watch the alleged looting in NPA was perpetrated.

The PDP restates that the fact that it took the minister six years, between 2016 and 2021, to query the NPA Managing Director, over looting of N165 billion unremitted operational surplus of the agency, raises public apprehensions of an afterthought, which only came after indicting audit documents had already been exposed.

The PDP, standing with Nigerians, would continue to closely monitor the actions of the Buhari administration and resist attempts by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sweep the matter under the carpet in the desperation to shield many of its leaders involved in the reckless looting in the NPA, particularly, finances relating to the 2019 elections sleaze funds.

