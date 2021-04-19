PDP recommends Communication minister’s sack over alleged terrorists link

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore party affiliation and act decisively on reports linking Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, to known terrorist groups, Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

Aside from investigating the report, the main opposition party also asked the President to immediately suspend the minister to allow for a thorough investigation pending conclusion of the investigation.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the call had become imperative following the sensitivity of the issue and that it was important that Buhari rise to the occasion for Nigerians to know he has the overall interest of Nigeria at heart.

Through a statement released to newsmen, Ologbondiyan party also charged the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately invite the minister for questioning over alleged affiliations with the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

Furthermore, the PDP spokesperson urged Nigerians to remain alert and sensitive to their environment, adding that countrymen must not hesitate in providing useful information to security agencies in the interest of the nation.

“Our party’s position is predicated on the heightening concerns in the public space and in the international arena of possible compromises by the communication minister, who has access to sensitive government documents and information, in addition to data of all individuals including high profile personalities in the public and private sectors as well as the traditional and faith-based circles.

“The PDP is particularly worried about allegations in the public suggesting that the minister compromised the NIN registration exercise by giving room for the registration of aliens and invaders from other countries as our citizens.

“The party tasks the DSS to investigate the allegation, which has created apprehension, particularly given the rise in banditry and other terrorist activities in our country,” the statement said.