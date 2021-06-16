PDP recommends cabinet reshuffle after Nigeria’s poverty net expands

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recommended that President Muhammadu Buhari begin immediate cabinet reshuffling and bring in fresh hand with needed ideas in salvaging the nation’s economy from its current woes and mitigate Nigeria’s possible descent into a beggar nation.

The opposition party added that the recently released World Bank report that 7 million Nigerians have been pushed into poverty in the last year, has clinically belied the integrity posturing of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that it important the administration replace current cabinet members with competent hand before seeking help from international communities.

Aside from cabinet reshuffling, the party also urged Buhari to desists from false performance claims in other critical sectors, including power, transportation, road infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, security, aviation among others, where it claimed the APC administration has been bandying fictitious figures with no tangible project to point at.

Through a statement on Wednesday, the PDP spokesperson, Kola Olagbondiyan, said that the demand that the government desists churning out false figures had become imperative following recent claims by Buhari’s administration has lifted over 10 million Nigerians out of poverty in the last two years which had been put to lie by the central bank.

Ologbondiyan asserted that the report by the World Bank report has further vindicated the party’s position that Buhari allegedly runs an uncoordinated and clueless administration that thrives on lies, false performance claims, deceit, and perfidious propaganda.

According to him, Nigerians can now clearly see why the APC and President Buhari’s handlers are always in a frenzy to attack our party and other well-meaning Nigerians whenever we point to the poor handling of the economy and on the need for President Buhari to always be factual on pertinent issues of governance in our country.

“Unfortunately, it indeed appears that Mr. President enjoys living in denial while watching millions of Nigerians go down in abject poverty, excruciating hunger, and starvation as our country now ranks 98th out of 107 in Global Hunger Index under his watch.

“Otherwise, why would Mr. President claim that his administration has lifted over 10.5 million Nigerians out of poverty while official figures even from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show a worsening poverty rate with 142.2% growth in food inflation and over 82.9 million Nigerians being unable to afford their daily meals due to the failure of the administration to take practical steps to grow and protect the food sector?

“Under President Buhari, Nigerians are now subjected to the worst form of poverty and hardship, with collapsed purchasing power, occasioned by a voodoo economy management that has wrecked our productive sectors and pummeled our naira from about N167 to a US dollar in 2015 to the current over N500 per dollar. It is unfortunate that Mr. President will choose to always bandy fictitious figures and false performance claims, when he has, in a space of six years, destroyed our national productivity and reduced our country to a beggarly nation, a laughing stock and object of pity among the comity of nations.

“Our party counsels President Buhari, his handlers as well as their party, the APC, to note that Nigerians have seen through their deceitful clams. The PDP, once again, urges Mr. President to end his false performance claims and get more competent hands to manage the economy before every Nigerian is turned into a street beggar,” the statement said.

