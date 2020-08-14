PDP raises concerns over restriction against freedom of speech

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised concerns over restriction against freedom of speech in the country, saying the alleged renewed clampdown on media was worrisome.

The leading opposition party explained that the gagging of free speech allegdly introduced through back door in form of fine depicts the apex government intolerance to opposing views and voice of reasoning.

The party’s position was in response to the recent N5 million fine imposed on Nigeria Info, a Lagos state based private radio station for allegedly broadcasting hate speech after it hosted former Presidential candidate, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, who accused an unnamed governor of sponsoring Boko Haram terrorists.

Through a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP argued that the apex government’s fine contravenes the process for redress as stated in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Without prejudice to the allegations or claims the federal government has against Nigeria Info, a broadcast station, on issues of content, the federal government cannot, on its own, impose sanctions against a media house or individuals for expressing their right to freedom of speech.

“The PDP holds that if any anybody, be he the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a state governor, a Senator of the Federal Republic, a Member of the House of Representatives, a public entity, or even the most ordinary Nigerian, have been libeled or infringed upon by any other Nigerian, the process for redress is clearly stated in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and should be followed.

“As a party, the PDP stands against draconian methods or underhand measures which this administration has set out to gag the media and erode the rights of Nigerians as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Our party holds that due process must be followed for redress in instances where violations are alleged and not by extrajudicial sanctions and clampdown on the media, as being witnessed under the APC administration.

“The PDP, standing in solidarity with Nigerians, therefore condemns any attempt to gag the media and asks the APC federal government to rescind its draconian actions and reverse to due process, as provided by the 1999 Constitution, in handling issues relating to the freedom of the media.” the statement read.