PDP raises concerns over council election postponement in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised concerns over what it described as incessant postponement of Local Government election across the state, saying the development was affecting its strategy being employed to win the council poll.

It lamented the shifting of local government election by the State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) in the state for the third time, noting that the action was capable of disrupting the party’s internal plans and lead to voters’ apathy.

The PDP’s Secretary in the state, Abraham Katoh, who decried the development, stated that it was important for the commission should stop being influenced by external forces and face its mandate with all seriousness.

Katoh, in a statement released on Wednesday after PDP Working Committee meeting, said that the commission should not have fixed any date for the election when it knew that it lacked the capacity to do so.

It noted that KADSIECOM had initially scheduled the election to hold on June 4, but later shifted it to Aug. 14, and now Sept. 4.

“The commission had yet again, rescheduled the elections for 4th Sept. 2021, still not certain of the functional state of her equipment.

“The PDP frowned against the recurring development and urged the commission to carry out its duty without any external interference so that it would gain the confidence of the citizenry,” it added.

It would be recalled that the commission announced a shift of the election on Monday, citing the late arrival of batteries for the electronic voting machines it will deploy for the polls.

