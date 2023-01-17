PDP raises concerns ahead Osun guber election tribunal verdict

As date for the Osun governorship election tribunal verdict draws near, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged plans to influence the outcome in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.

It alleged that credible information revealed that the former governor is struggling to schedule a secret meeting with the members of the Tribunal at a closely guarded location on Friday to adjust the outcome in his favour

On Tuesday, the party warned that any actions taken to upturn the outcome may threaten the current peace and harmony across the state.

The Osun Caretaker Chairman for PDP, Dr Adekunle Akindele, in a statement made available to newsmen, noted that the former governor was allegedly jittery that the result may not be in his favour, hence the reason for the meeting.

Akindele stressed that the aim of the meeting was to convince the panel members to sway their ruling in favour of the petitioners, the APC.

He disclosed that the plan was however meeting a brick wall as the judges are reported to have shut the doors against any such meeting, being incorruptible officers of law with hard earned reputation and years of unblemished service.

According to the statement, “Information at our disposal confirms the evil plot to corrupt and hijack the Tribunal outcome. The plot has reached an advanced stage. The former Governor is running around to get the judges to agree to a meeting for this Friday. But he will not succeed because the judges will not agree to such a meeting. Panel members are men of integrity and good conscience.

“We want to affirm the trust of PDP and Governor Ademola Adeleke in the integrity and incorruptibility of the members of the panel and the Nigerian judiciary as a whole. We know the panel members, their antecedents and their high sense of equity and fairness. We have no doubt the panel will not succumb to the evil scheming of those who detest democracy and are desperate to upturn the will of the people.

“The PDP seeks to warn that 2022 is not 2018 and any attempt to tamper with the will of the people will be lawfully resisted by our people. The scam of 2018 cannot resurface in 2022 as the judiciary has assumed a new toga as a defender of democracy. Mr Oyetola is hereby advised to be prepared for another failure in his bid to corrupt the judiciary as panel members are clearly and openly not for sale.

“The planned Friday meeting will flop as we are convinced that an empty room will be the lot of Mr Oyetola and his gang of election deniers on Friday. The Nigerian judiciary of 2022 is populated by judges and officials who are in love with democracy, rule of law and good governance even as they are averse to haters of democracy and sadists seeking state power against the will of the people.

“The just concluded Tribunal sittings clearly established the validity of the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke. The petitioner failed to prove over-voting or certificate forgery which are the two grounds of the petition. The final addresses also proved to the whole world that overwhelming evidence exists for the Tribunal to dismiss the petition, validate the election of Governor Adeleke as duly elected and award cost against the petitioner.

“At this critical point, we reaffirm our faith in the judiciary to rule in support of the people and against anti- democratic forces who stole an electoral mandate in 2018 and are delusionally hoping to repeat the same evil feat in 2022. Governor Adeleke is holding a popular mandate in trust for the people of Osun state. Validating his election is the greatest expectation of Osun people and a conformity with facts of law and evidence at the Tribunal”, the statement concluded.

