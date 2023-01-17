PDP raises concerns ahead Osun guber election tribunal verdict

It alleged that credible information revealed that the former governor is struggling to schedule a secret meeting with the members of the Tribunal at a closely guarded location on Friday to adjust the outcome in his favour
On Tuesday, the party warned that any actions taken to upturn the outcome may threaten the current peace and harmony across the state.
The Osun Caretaker Chairman for PDP, Dr Adekunle Akindele, in a statement made available to newsmen, noted that the former governor was allegedly jittery that the result may not be in his favour, hence the reason for the meeting.
Akindele stressed that the aim of the meeting was to convince the panel members to sway their ruling in favour of the petitioners, the APC.
