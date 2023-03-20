PDP raises alarm over plans to adjust Zamfara Guber. poll results

The Zamfara chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over plans by the State Governor, Bello Matawalle, and Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, to allegedly adjust the 2023 gubernatorial poll in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As gathered, the plans were that Baba has allegedly directed deployed a special forces team to the state aid poll results adjustments at the State Collation centre in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.

The opposition, PDP, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday through its Media Office, Dauda Lawal, alleged that both the governor, who is buying for second term on the platform of the APC and the police boss had already conclude plans to ensure that the results go in Matawalle’s favour.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had already announced results of 11 local governments, out of 14 local government areas of the state and from the results, it was learnt that the PDP candidate, Dauda Lawal, polled 325, 238 votes while Matawalle got 251, 006.

“As it stands, we have won nine local governments while the APC won two local governments. We are waiting for the official announcement of three local government areas: Kauran Namoda, Maradun, and Birnin Magaji”.

“From the announced results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), we are winning with a margin of 74,232.

“Our major concern is the interference of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba. We raised the alarm on election day that there was no police presence across the state. It was a plot by the Zamfara state commissioner of police to aid the ruling APC in manipulating the process.

“Our verified sources have confirmed to us that the Inspector General of Police has deployed a team of special forces to Zamfara. They were flown to Sokoto from Abuja. We have learned that they are on their way to coming into Zamfara to cause chaos and create tension in the state capital.

“The Inspector General of Police in connivance with the Zamfara state government hellbent on manipulating the successful announcement of the result. They want to create a scene that will lead to the loss of lives and properties in Zamfara.

“We call on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmoud Yakubu to call the Zamfara State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) to order. We have lost confidence in him.

“Zamfara State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) is intentionally delaying the process of the announcement of the result, giving the governor room for manipulation.

“All collated results from 14 local government areas are ready and in the state collation center. We don’t know why they are delaying the process.

“The president, security agencies, and international observers should pay close attention to the process in Zamfara state.”

