PDP pushes for APC sanction after S’Court ruling

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), state electoral commissions, the Judiciary, National Assembly as well as other institutions of democracy to review All Progressives Congress trajectories and take necessary actions, including appropriate sanctions following Supreme Court ruling on Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, double role as APC chairman.

It explained the request had become imperative after the ruling has technically invalidated the APC and ensure it now lacks the statutory structure to operate as a political party across the country.

The main opposition party argued that the sanction was necessary given the apex court pronouncement which clearly pointed to the nullity of APC’s subsistence and activities as a political party, for having a sitting governor as its chairman, in violation of section 183 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as well as the provisions of Article 17(4) of the APC constitution.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that further interpretation of the pronouncement showed that all APC activities under Buni, including nomination of candidates for elections, agreements, official decision reached, establishment of committees for statutory activities as well as its planned ward, local government and states congresses now hang loosely on the threat of invalidity.

According to him, the fate APC as a defunct party is already sealed and the party cannot come out of this self-inflicted quagmire even if it engages in the drama of appointing a new National Chairman in place of Mai Mala Buni.

Giving his reasons for the position in a statement on Friday, the PDP scribe said, “this is because the APC has become statutorily vacuous, without a valid National Working Committee, without a valid National Executive Committee (NEC) and without a valid Board of Trustees (BoT) to legally initiate or carry out any official function including convoking any platform for the administration of the party. It is end of the road for the APC.

“In this regard, the PDP counsels all aspirants for the planned APC ward, local government and state congresses as well as the national convention to note that the APC is now in a state of “let the buyer beware. Such intending aspirants should be cautious of putting their precious time and resources in a damaged vehicle that has come to the end of an ill-fated journey.

“In the same vein, those hoping to use the APC as a vehicle to realize their ambitions as President, governor, federal and state legislators as well as other elective offices should note the fate that has befallen the party. Moreover, our party sympathizes with the APC governorship candidate in the coming Anambra governorship election over the misfortune of trying to journey in a political “one chance bus”.

“The fate that has befallen the APC is the direct consequence of its recourse to impunity, corruption, malpractices, recklessness, disregard to rule of law and total absence of internal democracy. On our part, the PDP, as a bastion of democracy in Nigeria remains committed to our ideology and vision of our founding fathers and will continue to rally with Nigerians in the collective quest to rescue our dear nation from the misrule and stranglehold of the now crippled APC.”

