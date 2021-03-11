PDP pushes for 2023 return, strategise ahead general elections

The Peoples Democratic Party has disclosed that plans are being perfected to stage a comeback to the national scene by displacing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from center and lead Nigeria to prosperity from 2023.

The main opposition party said that it was poised to relaunch Nigerians and Nigerian back on the path of accelerated growth and development which had been elusive since the APC took the reign of power in 2015.

Rising from an emergency meeting on Thursday, the PDP Board of Trustees, said that machinery has been set in motion to ensure the stability of all the party organs across Nigeria.

Through a resolution reached after the meeting and signed by the PDP BOT Secretary, Senator Adolphus Wabara, the party leaders assured that the crisis rocking the party would soon be resolved.

According to him, the Board of Trustees will also ensure that very harmonious relations exist between the organs of the party.

“This emergency meeting has been particularly necessary at this time of heightened political and economic tension in the country, to ensure stability of all the organs of our party and to place them on alert and in sharp focus as we prepare to take over national political power once again for the best overall interest of our nation.

“The Board of Trustees in playing its statutory role as the conscience of the party will work earnestly towards ensuring that the highest level of morality exists in all its activities and that all the members of our party live up to expectation.

“The board is therefore fully committed not to allow any mischievous trends or strain to clog the working relationship between all members, particularly at the top management level of the party.

“With a determination to do all that is necessary to ensure that we fulfill the overwhelming desire of the vast majority of the people of Nigeria that the PDP regains national power in 2023 the board is unequivocally committed to ensuring that normalcy and peace prevail through all the organs of the party to permit the development and implementation of well-structured plans.

“In this regard, the Board of Trustees will ensure that a fluent and uninterrupted operation of all the organs of the party particularly the National Working Committee NWC remains in place leading up to a successful convention in December 2021,” the resolution held.