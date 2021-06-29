PDP promises chairmanship candidates, others funding ahead Lagos council polls

The Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has promised chairmanship and councillorship candidates that funds set aside to ensure they accomplish their political aspirations during next month’s council polls in the state would be handed over accordingly.

Besides, the party leadership has begun to seek supports of the Supreme Being for their candidates to become victorious during the election, just as it organised a congregational prayer session for candidates vying for seats across the state.

The party leadership gave the assurance yesterday at its secretariat, even as it mandated the party chairmen in each council to ensure victory for PDP during the election scheduled by Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for July 24th, 2021.

At the meeting of the Executive Council led by the State Chairman, Dr. Adegbola Dominic, and also attended by former Deputy Governor, Kofoworola Bucknor- Akerele, Taiwo Kuye, Muiz Dosumu, among others, they urged members to defend their votes and stressed that no one would do it for them.

According to the leaders, Nigerians no longer want the All Progressives Congress (APC), and if you do not defend your ballot boxes and votes, you will not get the correct result.

The party boss, Dominic, while speaking at the meeting, told the members that working for the victory of PDP in their various wards during the local government election, which holds next month, was a demonstration of a true test of leadership.

Speaking on leadership change in the party, Dominic lamented that Lagos PDP suffered severely for 20months during the crisis that led to a court case he filed against the former chairman, Adedeji Doherty, at the end of which judgment was delivered in his favour last week by a Lagos High Court.

The party chieftain, who commended the judiciary’s stance, described the judgement as brilliant, saying it was delivered based on logic, good reasoning, and the requirement to ensure justice in the polity.

Dominic said that it was regrettable that the National Working Commitment (NWC) of PDP went against the court order to hold a special congress that produced Doherty, stressing that as a law-abiding citizen he was ready to obey any court verdict should Doherty and the NWC appeal the judgment of the lower court.

On the Alimoso Local Government issue, Dominic said the determination of the party to establish the old order and proper attitude of party members in choosing their leaders was reason that made him visit LASIEC’s office to get justice for aggrieved members particularly those that were shortchanged having won the primary election.

“The aggrieved members said that somebody wanted to stop them from conducting elections because he said that they were going to share positions in Alimosho after elections had been conducted, winners emerged, the police and LASIEC officers signed the result sheets. The names of those who won were substituted. I had to meet with the head of LASIEC, a retired judge, she promised to correct all the errors,” he added.

Dominic, therefore, assured leaders and members that he would do everything in the interest of the party to ensure peace and stability.

PDP scribe in the state, Muiz Dosumu, enjoined PDP candidates at the parley to inform others who were not at the meeting about the change of leadership and the need to recognise Dominic as the one who the court had given authority to lead the party.

According to him, “LASIEC and the police are aware that there is a new leadership led by Dr Adegbola Dominic. It is better you inform them not to allow anybody to mislead them. I am the secretary of the party and I am with Dominic,” he said.

