PDP presidency to rescue Nigeria from insecurity, economic woes – govenors

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, and his Rivers counterpart, Nyesom Wike, have disclosed that only a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led Federal Government could rescue Nigeria from pangs of insecurity and economic challenges confronting the nation.

Aside from rescuing Nigeria from insecurity and economic challenges, both governors elected under the PDP platform noted that the main opposition party would win the 2023 presidential election and rendered the All Progressives Congress (APC) redundant.

Speaking yesterday when Wike visited Diri at the Government House in Yenagoa, the host govenror noted that the party had been repositioned to be able to clinch the presidency in 2023. He further said that PDP had the pedigree to give Nigerians hope and a sense of direction.

“The presidency is one sacred office and we must do everything to protect it and ensure that our party clinches victory in the 2023 polls. The number one thing for our party is our unity. Second is who becomes president.

“We have a capable national chairman that can steer us back to power in 2023,” the Bayelsa governor said.

He commended Wike for demonstrating leadership and purposeful governance. He underscored the need for greater unity among the states of the Niger Delta region to enable them to tackle their common challenges, particularly environmental pollution and underdevelopment.

“Bayelsa and Rivers are sister-states historically and culturally and if anyone is trying to divide us, we must come against them. I call on Ijaw leaders to come together and amicably resolve whatever issues we may have.

“Within a family, we will always have issues but that should not remove our brotherliness,” Diri said. He further commended Wike for his role in ensuring that PDP was repositioned, describing him as a committed party man.

In a remark, Wike expressed confidence that PDP would produce the next president of Nigeria. He emphasised the need for unity of purpose between Bayelsa, Rivers and PDP, saying that success would elude the party, if members failed to form a united front

He lauded Duri for his developmental efforts and commitment to the party and urged the people of the state to continue to support him. “Today, I came to let everybody know that Douye Diri is one of the governors I can tell you has shown commitment even though he is new.

“He believes in the development of his state. I have also come to tell him that everybody must work together to make PDP united because without party there cannot be a presidential candidate.

“Let us all unite. Nigerians are waiting for PDP and we cannot afford to miss this opportunity. As governors, we must work together. Anybody can be a presidential candidate but if we are not united it cannot be possible,” Wike said.

