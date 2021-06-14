PDP predicts APC dissolution in 2023

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has predicted that ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) would not outlive President Muhammdu Buhari-led’s administration and that with current reality of Nigerians, the party would allegedly collapse in 2023 after completion of its eight years rule.

The main opposition party added that given Nigerians’ resolution to return the nation to the path of peace, unity, and economic prosperity, the APC would have no place in post-Buhari Nigeria and cannot govern beyond 2023.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described Buhari’s efforts to launder APC’s image to remain in power after his tenure amounts to an effort in futility, saying Nigerians are no longer ready to put up with the wickedness of the APC.

Through a statement on Monday, the opposition party’s spokesperson disclosed that the PDP was already aware of some individuals have been trying to force president Buhari to commence an early campaign for the APC.

According to him, our party is informed of how desperate APC leaders, who have been indicted for treasury looting and aiding of terrorism in our country, are blackmailing President Buhari to use his media interviews to canvass the perpetuation of APC in power so as to shield them from prosecution at the inevitable end of his tenure in 2023.

He added that while not excusing the president’s personal failures as well as the incompetence that embodies his administration, it was incontrovertible that the APC, as a political party, founded on alleged negative vices cannot produce the desired leadership for Nigeria after Buhari.

“That is why some individuals, in the APC, who by their backgrounds as religious leaders, community leaders, legal luminaries, rights advocates and moralists who should be speaking out in the face of misrule, have rather have found themselves entangled in APC Bermuda Triangle of violence and corruption, where they have ignobly become apostles of falsehood, corruption, injustice as well as backers of acts of terrorism in our country.

“Mr. President should know that Nigerians are not ready to be beguiled again to further entrust the destiny of our nation in the hands of the APC, which has in the last six years, superintended over the looting of over N25.1 trillion from various ministries, agencies, and department of government; leading to the ruining of our once robust economy.

“Nigerians are invited to note how the President Buhari-led APC administration has failed to prosecute APC leaders and their agents indicted in the reported disappearance of N10.1 trillion from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in March this year, the N9.6 trillion NNPC scam, the reported N1.1 trillion crude oil fraud, alleged N1.4 trillion fuel subsidy scam, the N500 billion Social Intervention fraud exposed by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, as well as massive looting in FIRS, NEMA, EFCC, NDDC, NPA, NIMASA, NHIS and other agencies of government.

“This is in addition to reports of how APC, as a party, is behind the importation of terrorist elements and emboldening of terrorist activities, arbitrary arrests and sudden disappearances of dissenting voices, sectional marginalization, political killings, escalated abuse of human rights including the clampdown on our youths during the EndSARS protest as well as the stifling of social media in our country.

“That is why the APC has never raised a strong voice against acts of terrorism, killings, electoral violence, and treasury looting. Mr. President should therefore stop wasting his time trying to launder the APC. He should know that Nigerians have moved beyond APC’s gimmicks and that is why they are rallying on the platform of the PDP to rescue our nation from misrule,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

