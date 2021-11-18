PDP postpones congress across North West region over insecurity

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed the North West Zonal Congress of the party, earlier scheduled to hold on November 20 over growing insecurity concern.

It explained that the postponement become imperative to ensure the party sort out needed issues and calm nerves of aggrieved members and safety of delegates across the region before holding the exercise.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd.), in Abuja, said that the NWC approved the postponement of the congress after extensive consultations.

According to him, the decision was predicated on certain unforeseen circumstances that would very likely affect the conduct of the congress.

“The NWC urges all critical stakeholders, leaders and members of our party in the North West and indeed across the country to take note as new dates would be announced in due course,” Akobundu said.

It would be recalled that the national arm of the party recently held its national convention after court strike out the former chairman, Uche Secondus, suit seeking suspension of the convention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

