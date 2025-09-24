23.3 C
PDP postpones Plateau, Cross River congress over internal wrangling

By Asuquo Cletus, Calabar

0
3

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its scheduled congresses in Plateau and Cross River states due to unresolved internal disputes and factional disagreements within the party.

The state congresses, which were meant to elect new State Executive Committees in both states, were initially scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

Although the party did not indicate when the events would now take place, it stated that a new date for the congresses would be announced in due course.

This development was made known to newsmen through a statement issued on Wednesday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the postponement of State Congress for the purpose of electing new State Executive Committee of our Party in Plateau and Cross River States,” Ologunagba said.

“Consequently, the State Congress in the two States earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 27, 2025 has been postponed to a new date which will be communicated in due course.”

The PDP urged its leaders, critical stakeholders, members, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the media, security agencies, and the general public to take note of the postponement and await further directives.

The NWC however assured members of its commitment to ensuring credible, transparent, and inclusive processes that would strengthen the unity of the party in both states.

Igbo leaders protest in Abia against Kanu's detention
Kano taskforce arrests 78 youths for peddling drugs, thuggery

