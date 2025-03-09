PDP postpones NEC meeting to May 15 amid leadership crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rescheduled its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to May 15, following the leadership crisis rocking the opposition party.

It stated that the postponement of the NEC from March 13th to May 15, would allow the party to, among others, conclude pending zonal, state, LGA and ward congresses.

This is contained in a “notice of 99th NEC meeting” issued by its new national secretary, Sunday Udeh-Okoye, in Abuja.

Udeh-Okoye said rescheduling the meeting earlier fixed for March 13 to a new date to address other lingering issues within the party before the NEC meeting.

He added that the decision was also to allow for further consultations to ensure a hitch-free meeting, especially with regard to other proposed activities of the party.

Udeh-Okoye stated that the NWC took the decision after consultations with leaders, stakeholders and relevant organs of the party, including the Board of Trustees (BoT), the PPP Governors’ Forum and the PDP National Assembly Caucus.

“All NEC Members should please note the change of date and be guided accordingly,” Mr Udeh-Okoye said.

He added, “The NWC sincerely regrets any inconveniences this change of date will cause distinguished members of NEC.”