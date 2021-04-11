PDP okays 33 candidates for southwest congress

Ahead of tomorrow’s zonal Congress in Osun State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released names of candidates cleared by its screening committee to contest for elective posts during the exercise.

The main opposition party said that as part of measures to ensure smooth exercise, voting would commence immediately after accreditation at the Women and Children Development Initiative Foundations (WOCDIF) event center, Osogbo.

The PDP National Organizing Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu, said that a former deputy governor of Oyo state, Taofeek Arapaja, and the immediate zonal chairman of the party, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, would slog it out for the chairmanship position.

A document signed by the scribe showed that Chief Rahman Owokoniran and Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, had been given the nod to contest the position of zonal secretary, while the position of treasurer would be contested by Ogunye Omotoyosi and Oke Michael.

Others include; Amuwa Adegbenro and Bakenne Adewale (Zonal Organising Secretary); Olusanya Adefarati and Fadaka Ayodele (Zonal Publicity Secretary), Messrs Adewoyin Babatunde and Aivoji Olabode for the position of zonal financial secretary while Messrs Babatunde Samuel and Monsuru Kukoyi would contest the position of the zonal legal adviser.

The party also cleared three members, Messrs Dominic Adegbola, Balogun Ayuba, and Adeola Adewunmi to contest the zonal auditor’s position while Modinat Adedibu and Abimbola Lanre-Balogun would contest as the zonal women leader.

Also, Bamidele Abiola and Adetola Femi were cleared to contest the zonal youth leader’s position, while two ex-officio members from each of the six states in the South-West zone were also cleared.