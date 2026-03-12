PDP now heading for extinction- Lagos APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is rapidly losing relevance and appears to be heading toward political extinction.

The party cited the PDP’s persistent internal crises, lack of ideological clarity, and leadership challenges as key factors contributing to its decline, both nationally and within Lagos State.

The APC noted that instead of learning from past mistakes, the PDP has continued along a path of internal discord and political opportunism, eroding public trust and diminishing its role as a credible opposition.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Lagos APC spokesperson Mogaji (Hon) Seye Oladejo criticized the PDP, saying its years in power were marked by economic mismanagement, institutional decay, and governance failures, leaving challenges that the country continues to address.

In Lagos State, the APC said, the PDP’s presence has steadily declined as residents increasingly place their confidence in the progressive governance and development-focused policies of the APC, which prioritize infrastructure improvement, economic growth, and people-centered services.

While acknowledging that a vibrant democracy benefits from a responsible opposition, the Lagos APC lamented that the PDP has repeatedly failed to rise to that role. The party urged the PDP to reflect on its internal challenges and undertake genuine reform, emphasizing that Nigerian citizens deserve a strong and effective opposition.

According to the statement, “Once presented as a national platform with lofty promises, the PDP has now set an unwanted record in the annals of Nigeria’s democratic journey- becoming a party that appears to be actively counting down to its own expiration. The crisis of leadership, lack of ideological clarity, and persistent internal divisions that continue to plague the PDP have reduced what was once touted as Africa’s largest political party into a shadow of its former self.

“Nigerians still recall with shivers what the PDP represented during its years in power -years many citizens now remember as the better-forgotten era of the locust, a period that set our nation back by decades. The scale of mismanagement, institutional decay, and economic distortion that characterized that period left behind a gargantuan mess whose consequences Nigeria is still working tirelessly to overcome years after the party’s unceremonious rejection at the polls.

“Rather than learning from history, the PDP has continued along the same troubling path of internal discord, opportunism, and absence of a unifying national vision. What Nigerians are witnessing today within the party is not accidental; it is the natural consequence of years of political arrogance, poor leadership culture, and disregard for institutional discipline.

“Indeed, the unfolding crisis within the PDP resembles a classic demonstration of the law of karma. A party whose governance philosophy many believed worked against the long-term interests of the Nigerian state now finds itself trapped in a cycle of implosion and self-inflicted decline. What remains today is a political structure struggling to stay relevant while visibly edging toward institutional exhaustion.

“At this stage, what appears left is merely the formalities – the appointment of an undertaker and the determination of the party’s final resting place in the pages of Nigeria’s political history.

“While we believe that a vibrant democracy benefits from responsible opposition, it is unfortunate that the PDP has repeatedly failed to rise to that role. Instead of reinventing itself, the party continues to sink deeper into self-inflicted crises that signal a troubling countdown toward political extinction.

“As a party grounded in progressive ideals and accountable governance, the APC in Lagos State will remain focused on what truly matters: delivering tangible development, strengthening democratic institutions, and improving the quality of life for the people.