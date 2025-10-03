PDP north west ex-chairman leaves party over leadership crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suffered another major setback as its former North West Zonal Chairman, Ibrahim Manzo, has resigned from the party, citing deepening leadership challenges as the reason for his decision.

Manzo, a political heavyweight with decades of experience, noted that his decision to step aside was not made lightly.

According to him, the ongoing leadership crisis within the party has eroded the core principles on which the PDP was founded, making it impossible for him to continue as a member.

“I have carefully weighed the situation and concluded that I can no longer operate within a structure that no longer reflects true democratic values,” he said.

The development was contained in a resignation letter made available to newsmen on Friday. The letter was addressed to the PDP Ward Chairman in Dikko Ward, Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, with copies also sent to the party’s local government and state chairmen.

In the letter, the former zonal chairman described his resignation as both personal and inevitable, acknowledging that while he had benefited from the party’s goodwill, he could no longer identify with its current direction.

He expressed gratitude to party members for their support throughout his political journey within the PDP.

Manzo, who previously served as Kebbi State Commissioner for Health, Commissioner for Agriculture, and Amirul Hajj of the state, is no stranger to politics.

He was also once a deputy governorship candidate under the Democratic People’s Party (DPP).

His exit marks yet another blow to the PDP’s fragile unity, coming at a time when the opposition party is struggling to maintain relevance in the region.