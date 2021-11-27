PDP newly elected national chairman describes Atiku as social justice advocate

The in-coming National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has congratulated the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, for attaining the age of 75, describing him as a true democract and advocate of social justice.

Ayu said that Atiku’s contribution to the country’s democracy has distinguished him among his peers and made the former vice president a true democract.

The newly elected chairman’s description of Atiku was disclosed through a heart-warming birthday message he wrote, sent to the celebrant and also made available to newsmen yesterday.

Ayu further described Atiku, who is also the Waziri Adamawa, as a one of the greatest fighters for democracy in the country.

He commended him for staying with the masses and ensuring that the Nigeria’s democracy continuously improve towards giving the citizens good governance that they truly desired.

The PDP in-coming National Chairman assured that contributions made over the years by the septuagenarian on development of Nigeria would remain indelible.

The statement reads: “The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is one of the great fighters for democracy, unity and cohesion among Nigerians.

“Atiku Abubakar is a leader who has consistently fought for sustainable democracy and social justice in the country

“On behalf of myself, family and entire PDP family, I pray to God to give him good and healthy life , and strength to continue to serve our country and humanity in general. Congratulations Waziri Adamawa my friend and brother”, the statement concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

