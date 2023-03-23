PDP members take to street, protest against Kaduna Gov. poll result

Members of the Kaduna chapter Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took to the streets to protest against the gubernatorial election results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and demanded that the electoral umpire review the result and the PDP candidate, Isah Ashiru, as the rightful winner of the March 18th poll in the state.

The protesters, mostly women, who dressed in black attire, took their protest to the Kaduna State Secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, accusing INEC of upturning the victory of their candidate in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard-bearer, Uba Sani.

Before the protest, INEC announced that Sani won the poll after he polled a total of 730,002 votes, his closest rival, PDP’s Ashiru – raked in 719,196 votes.

A former Minister of Environment, Laurencia Mallam, and a former PDP Women Leader in the state, Aishatu Madina, led the protest on Thursday.

They faulted the declaration of the Sani as the winner of the election by INEC, noting that it is not the true reflection of the wishes of the citizens of Kaduna State and what was captured by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine.

“Why we are gathered here today is to express and show the world our dismay on the outcome of this Kaduna State election,” she stated.

“Everybody knows that what was declared wasn’t the representation of what the people of Kaduna State voted for. Why we are here is to call the attention of the relevant authorities which is INEC that is supposed to be the umpire of this whole exercise to do the needful and exhibit that trust that Nigerian people have entrusted them with.”

Madina stated that the available data uploaded on the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) showed that the PDP won the governorship election in Kaduna.

“Why won’t them in peace accept the outcome of this election and give us our mandate? If anybody is asking me if we have the original result, it is verifiable on the INEC server,” she added.

