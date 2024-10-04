PDP members disagree over Rivers LG poll

Hours before the October 5 local government election in Rivers State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members have disagreed over the poll’s conduct with each faction holding tenacious to its stance.

The national body of the PDP backed the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on the poll, insisting that the election must be held, while the members in the state maintained that the election was illegal because the court order had not been lifted.

The politicians disagreed on Friday with members sticking to the faction that they believe will later achieve their ambition on the poll in the state.

The Rivers leadership of the opposition party urged members and the general public to boycott the local government council elections to avoid contravening court orders.

The party also warned Fubara against proceeding with the elections in defiance of a Federal High Court ruling delivered many weeks before now.

Rivers PDP Chairman, Chukwuemeka Aaron, who made the statement in Port Harcourt, emphasized that no one should participate in the elections as they go against the court’s judgment.

Aaron urged residents to disregard any announcements regarding the polls, stressing that conducting the elections would violate the law.

Reaffirming the PDP’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, the party stressed that neither the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) nor the state government has the authority to selectively obey court orders.

“The PDP, after reviewing all the cases surrounding the local government elections, concludes that we cannot support or promote lawlessness, even though we are the ruling party in Rivers State. The court judgment must be fully respected, and we cannot choose which court orders to obey and which to ignore,” Aaron stated.

He urged Governor Fubara, a member of the PDP, to comply with the Federal High Court’s decision and suspend the planned elections. Aaron praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for adhering to the court’s ruling by not releasing the Voters Register to RSIEC, a key requirement for the elections.

“We thank INEC for standing by the truth and complying with the Federal High Court’s judgment. They have made it clear that the Voters Register was not provided to RSIEC. We also commend the Nigerian Police for upholding the court’s ruling,” Aaron added.

He warned that announcing election results despite the suspension would be seen as a provocation and an invitation to violence, stating, “Any attempt to declare results from an election that should not take place will be considered an act of lawlessness and will not be tolerated. There will be no local government elections in Rivers State on October 5, as ordered by the court.”

However, the National body of the party charged the people of Rivers State to firmly assert their sovereignty and Constitutional right by coming out enmasse to vote in the Saturday, October 5, 2024 Local Government Area election across the State.

The PDP insists that the right to civil control of democratic activities in Rivers State as a federating unit belongs to the generality of the people of the State and such right, including participation in Local Government Area elections cannot be abridged or appropriated by any person, group or organization under any guise whatsoever.

The Party maintains that the people of Rivers State are ready for election; the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) had also announced its readiness, preparedness, and possession of necessary operational materials to conduct the election in line with the pronouncement of the Supreme Court and NO COURT under the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) has the power to stop elections.

For avoidance of doubt, Section 84(15) of the Electoral Act, 2022 provides that “Nothing in this section shall empower the courts to stop the holding of primaries or general elections, under the Act pending the determination of a suit”.

The PDP in very strong term condemns the attempt by the APC-controlled Police to abridge, subvert, and frustrate the smooth conduct of the Rivers State Local Government Area election against the Will of the people, the pronouncement of the Supreme Court, the express provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended) and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The reported invasion of RSIEC facilities by Police operatives allegedly to frustrate the conduct of the election is a direct affront to our democracy and the Rule of Law; an attempt which was firmly resisted by the people of Rivers State who are resolute to express their Will at the poll.

The Police and the APC should note that the people of Rivers State are peace-loving and law-abiding but will never allow anybody by whatever means to stifle, abridge, appropriate, or subvert their Will, especially in choosing who governs them, particularly at the Local Government level.

The PDP calls on Nigerians and the International Community to hold the APC and the Inspector General of Police responsible should there be any breakdown of Law and Order in Rivers State at this time.

The Inspector General of Police should note that he is duty bound under the Constitution to provide the enabling and secure environment for the smooth conduct of the Rivers State Local Government Area election irrespective of where he stands as an individual. Duty calls on him to act professionally in the overall interest of our hard-earned democracy and the stability of our nation, Nigeria.

Our Party salutes the courage and steadfastness of the people of Rivers State in their determination to defend their rights to participate in the process of electing their leaders.

The PDP stands with the Government and people of Rivers in their desire to peacefully elect representatives that will democratically run the affairs of the 23 Local Government Areas of the State in line with the provisions of the Law.