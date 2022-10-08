PDP may drag APC before court over Tinubu’s candidacy

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the processes leading to emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, were faulty under the law and that he should not be allowed to contest for the poll next year.

PDP noted that Tinubu, under the 2022 electoral act, does not qualify to be APC candidate considering the legality of the sponsorship of the presidential candidate.

It stated that the court judgment that nullified the APC candidate for Osun state guber election, Adgeboyega Oyetola, could be extended to the candidacy of Tinubu. And that the party may consider the development.

The PDP national publicity, Debo Ologunagba, made the allegations on Saturday during a press briefing at the party’s headquarters, claiming that the illegality of the role of the APC Caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, who also doubled as both the state governor of Zamfara State, was illegal based on Section 183 of the Electoral Act.

He said, “Mai Mala Bala was assumed to be Chairman of the APC and the laws say that if you are an executive governor you cannot double as Chairman. This has led the court to nullify the candidacy of the Governor of Osun State, Oyetola.

“The same Mai Mala Buni was the caretaker chairman that sponsored the nomination of Tinubu. We are saying that if the process that sponsored the nomination of the presidential candidate of the APC was illegal, then the nomination of Bola Tinubu is illegal, null, and void.”

He, however, said, “the PDP will not announce whether we are going to court. When we want to go to court, you will know.”

