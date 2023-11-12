PDP, LP reject Imo guber result over malpractices, others

The Governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded Imo state Governorship election, Athan Achonu, and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, have rejected outcome of the exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over alleged wide malpractices by the commission officials and security agencies deployed to monitor the exercise.

They alleged that the security agencies deployed to maintain law and order during the exercise allegedly colluded with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Hope Uzodinma, who is seeking a second term, to manipulate the result in the state.

While Achonu placed third with 64,081 votes as compared to Anyanwu who polled 71,503 votes and the eventual winner, the incumbent governor, Uzodimma, who won by a large vote tally of 540,308.

Addressing newsmen in his country home in Ehime Mbano local government area of Imo state, the 64-year-old Achonu alleged his party supporters and voters were intimidated and harassed during the election as the outcome of the election doesn’t reflect what truly transpired at the polling units.

It is a very sad day for democracy, for good governance for freedom of choice and equal opportunity,” he said.

“Yesterday security agencies of this country raped our democracy. It was a big shock, I am just recovering from it this morning. The DSS, Police and the military raped our democracy it was like a coup by the security agencies, it wasn’t INEC.”

“INEC was scared, they brought people from different states of the country and when they came they were willing to work. But when you see the security agents that are supposed to protect you where they behead people like chickens and are doing the bidding of the government, what do you do?

He argued that the Returning officer should have stopped collation following a petition by his party agent that the results at the polling units uploaded to the IREV didn’t correspond with what the collation officers presented at the state collation centre. He promises to challenge the outcome of the election in court.

