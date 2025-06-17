PDP, LP, others meet to unseat Tinubu ahead 2027 election

Opposition political parties across Nigeria have begun forming alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coordinating early coalition efforts to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The Guild gathered that the meeting, presided over by former Nigerian Ambassador Bala Sani, brought together key figures from opposition groups including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Representatives from the Action People’s Party (APP), New Nigeria Movement (NNM), as well as youth-based and informal sector organisations, were also in attendance.

The strategic meeting was held at the Malam Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Studies in Mambayya House, Gwammaja, Kano State on Tuesday.

While the gathering commenced, the ADC’s 2023 governorship candidate in Kano and chairman of the state’s cleric’s council, Ibrahim Khalil, urged opposition leaders to prioritise unity and tactical collaboration to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general election.

“There is now a pressing need for action. We all must step up because removing APC from power will take genuine cooperation and collective sincerity—far beyond mere ambition,” he declared.

Khalil also criticised the ruling party, accusing it of stifling dissent and manipulating key institutions like the judiciary and legislature, which he said should act as independent checks on executive power.

“When institutions that ought to scrutinise government actions become cheerleaders, then democracy is in jeopardy,” he warned.

ADC’s Kano State Chairman, Musa Shuaibu, expressed concern over growing public disillusionment with Nigeria’s democratic system.

“Nigerians have clearly lost trust in our political leadership. They no longer believe democracy can deliver real change or sustained development. We must rekindle their belief that politics can still serve the people’s interests and offer a path to national renewal,” he said.

Political commentator Professor Kamilu Sani stressed the importance of compromise and internal cohesion within the opposition bloc.

“Victory in 2027 hinges on unity. APC’s 2015 success came because competing figures dropped their personal interests to support Buhari,” he reminded the gathering.

During the session, many party officials reaffirmed their support for the emerging coalition but also voiced lingering concerns.

On his part, Abba Bukar, a national campaign official with the Labour Party, encouraged participants not to lose faith in the alliance’s potential.

“For a decade, we’ve endured suffering and fought hard battles. Many are feeling the same pain now. Let’s not give up,” he urged.

The Guild notes that top opposition figures, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, are reportedly in advanced talks to form a broad-based coalition to challenge President Tinubu and the APC in the 2027