PDP links APC to attack, arson on INEC offices across Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of masterminding attacks and burning of offices and other property belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in various parts of the country.

It added that the APC has allegedly been promoting acts of violence including burning of INEC offices in other to build up an emergency situation and frustrate smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections.

PDP in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that APC leaders are seeking to set Nigeria ablaze and truncate hard-earned democracy after realizing the party has no place in 2023 election given its abysmal failure in governance.

According to PDP, Nigerians should condemn this clear assault on our frontline institution of democracy since the APC administration has failed to take decisive steps to protect INEC facilities from assailants.

“Our party wants the APC to know that May 29, 2023 date is sacrosanct for it to leave office, free our nation from its stranglehold and fizzle out from our political firmament. Indeed, history will not be kind to APC and its leaders given the magnitude of atrocities they have committed against Nigerians in a space of six years.

“The APC has destroyed our nation, opened our dear fatherland to bandits and terrorists, turned our nation into an expansive killing field and a large funeral palour. APC has wrecked our economy, opened our national vaults to its leaders to pillage over N15 trillion naira, and reduced our once thriving country to a beggar nation while mortgaging our future with humongous foreign debts.

“Our party calls on the Inspector General of Police to immediately invite and question APC leaders over the burning of INEC offices. Nigerians also expect the police to immediately place APC leaders and their thugs on watch list as a firm step to guarantee the security of INEC facilities and other institutions of democracy in the country.

“The PDP also calls on Nigerians, across the board, to remain alert and unite in prayers so that our nation survives the next two years under the vindictive, insensitive, incompetent, treasury looting, divisive and violent APC and its administration. Our party further urges Nigerians not to be deterred by the actions of the APC but to remain united in rallying in the defense of our democracy to rescue our nation from the misrule of the APC,” the statement said.

