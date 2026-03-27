PDP leadership working to secure 2027 victory -Turaki

Leaders within the National Working Committee (NWC) faction of the Peoples Democratic Party have reaffirmed confidence in the party’s future, expressing optimism that ongoing internal efforts will stabilise its structure and position it for electoral success.

The assurance comes amid persistent leadership disputes and defections, with party figures maintaining that the organisation retains the strength and institutional depth required to remain competitive nationally.

Stakeholders also emphasised unity and resilience, urging members to remain committed as reconciliation efforts continue and strategies are refined ahead of the next general election cycle.

PDP faction leader, Tanimu Turaki, gave the assurance on Friday in Abuja during his opening remarks at the 103rd National Executive Committee meeting of his faction, stating that steps were being taken to keep the party competitive.

He said the leadership remained focused on ensuring the party’s readiness for future elections despite ongoing challenges. “It is my pleasure to also inform us that the leadership is assiduously working around the clock to ensure that PDP remains a veritable platform for all our members wishing to contest for elections, both in 2027 and beyond,” he said.

Turaki added that the responsibility on party leaders was significant, stressing their determination to secure electoral victory. “It is overbearing to us that our irreducible minimum responsibility for all of you is to ensure that we keep PDP not only afloat, but in a state where we will contest and win elections, and by the special grace of God, come back into government at the centre in 2027,” he said.

He noted that the meeting had been delayed to allow careful review of developments within and outside the courts, explaining that leaders needed to properly brief members in order to guide decisions aimed at strengthening the party and preserving democracy.

Addressing defections, Turaki insisted that the exit of prominent figures would not weaken the party’s foundation. “PDP will continue to exist because it has become an institution as far as democracy in Nigeria is concerned. Nobody and no group of people can stand up and say, ‘This is our party.’ That is why despite the loss of members, it has not affected the survival of this party,” he said.

Other leaders echoed similar sentiments, with Board of Trustees Chairman, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, urging loyalty while awaiting a reconciliation report, as House caucus leader, Hon. Fred Agbedi, and state chairmen representative, Hon. Tony Azigbemi, reaffirmed support for the leadership and called for unity within the party.