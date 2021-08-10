PDP leaders drop push for Secondus resignation ahead party convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders have fixed October 2021 for the party’s national elective convention despite growing calls from some aggrieved leaders and members seeking removal of PDP’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

The decision meant that the embattled chairman would retain his position and continue directing the party’s affairs till the end of October scheduled for the main opposition party’s national convention.

As learnt, the decision to hold the convention earlier than the previous date, which was ratified by the party’s stakeholders including 13 governors, the Board of Trustees, and other organs, was to appease those who oppose the continued reign of seconds as the party chairman.

Rising from the day-two of the stakeholders meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, the 13 PDP governors argued that earnest planning of the convention would bring about lasting peace in the party as such would resolve the lingering crisis rocking the PDP.

Briefing journalists after the end of the over two hours meeting, the Sokoto State Governor and Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, said that a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting would hold next week and a convention planning committee would be constituted.

According to him, this meeting has agreed that immediately a NEC meeting should be convened for the party to constitute the national convention planning committee and the national convention should be held latest by the end of October.

“As party members of the BoT, members of the governor forum, members of former governors forum, former ministers, former Senators, former Presiding officer of the National Assembly and various stakeholders, we are very happy to announce that we have discussed all matters and we have resolved to continue to work as a united family.

“Also, the zoning committee for the party should also be constituted by the same NEC immediately. The NEC of the party shall meet most likely next week and all the issues will be addressed.”

He, however, confirmed that Secondus would in his capacity as chairman of the party convene the NEC meeting. Meanwhile, the governor also took a swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), faulting the claim that PDP governors are perfecting plans to join the party.

“You can see clearly that 13 out of 13 of your governors, your ambassadors are in this meeting, fully committed to not only resolving the issues at hand but also working assiduously toward delivering good governance in our respective states and moving our party forward.

“Speaking on behalf of my colleagues, we have resolved; we are committed to remaining in PDP. Disregard any rumor, every rumour that any of these distinguished leaders are going anywhere. We are in PDP, we are going to remain in PDP, and by the grace of God, we shall be working together to salvage Nigeria. If you say you’re going somewhere, where will you go to? The All Progressives Congress, APC is not a party,” he said.

