PDP is now IDP, homeless in Lagos- APC

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Party (APC) has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as an Internally Displaced Party (IDP) by becoming homeless in the state after owner of the property the party used as secretariat showed up at the premises and ordered the immediate removal of PDP belongings from the building, alleging the party of owing accumulated rent.

APC said that the situation for the opposition party in Lagos had degenerated to a level that PDP could no longer afford rent and was resolved to public humiliation leading to the removal of the party’s belongings in broad daylight.

The ruling party faulted apex leader of PDP for not coming to rescue of its Lagos chapter and allowed it to continuously face such public humiliation and national embarrassment, and that APC would not allow such an ill-fated party to near governing affairs of the state.

The Publicity Secretary, APC Lagos chapter, Oluseye Oladejo, who reacted to the eviction, said that PDP has demonstrated that the party was internally displaced and continue crashing even before 2023 election commenced due to its inability to manage people and resources.

Oladejo, during an exclusive interview with The Guild on Monday, described PDP as one opposition that was already on a free fall, saying I thought that the councillorship seat won recently by PDP through the tribunal will save their blushes but it was not.

He noted that the eviction from their secretariat in G.R.A Ikeja has further indicated that the PDP does not have a permanent site and now operate on paper as against APC that has a permanent location within the state.

According to him, PDP now speak on paper and is not viable to contest for any election again in Lagos. And they should not be allowed to come close to any of the government establishments in the state.

The spokesman, however, urged the opposition party’s leadership to accept its challenge and approach the APC leadership for help, particularly to offset their rent as well as secure a permanent site within the state.

Earlier, the PDP’s spokesperson, Taofik Gani, condemned the act, even as he admitted that the party were yet to fulfill their rent obligations to the property owner.

Gani, through a statement released after the eviction, lamented that several sensitive materials of the party were affected by the action deliberate to ridicule PDP’s image in Lagos.

The party’s spokesman described the eviction of the party’s executive and staff from its secretariat as unlawful, saying we shall put in all legal efforts to get justice.

The statement reads: “I have been getting calls from the Media and public, showing concerns and in the bid to confirm, about the Court eviction said to have been levied on the premises of the State Secretariat of PDP in Lagos. I am on my way from Akure after a weekend wedding Party of my Niece.

“I shall be able to visit the premises and confirm personally as I do not want to rely on any hearsay. However, It is sad that such could happen where there should be due legal process. To the best of my knowledge, I know there were demands for outstanding rent and infact some payments made with a balance to be paid soonest, but not aware of any Court process to evict at all.

“This must not be a “kangaroo” process aided to embarrass and destabilize the main opposition in the state. “All sensitive documents of the Party must have been destroyed or deliberately taken away to break our strategies towards 2023. This is Vendetta. We shall put in all legal efforts to get justice”.

