PDP inaugurates caretaker committee for Cross River

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated a caretaker committee to oversee its affairs in Cross River State following the expiration of the tenure of the state executive committee.

It was gathered that the development came just days after a faction of the party held a congress on September 27, which produced Venatius Ikem as chairman.

The newly approved committee will manage the affairs of the party for three months, pending the conduct of a fresh congress to elect new state officers.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Bassey Ewa, was appointed Chairman, while Bassey Joseph Adim emerged as Secretary.

Sixteen others, drawn from across the state, were also inaugurated as members during the ceremony, which took place in Calabar, the state capital, on Wednesday.

The caretaker commitee member are: Joe Edet, Udie Mike, Lynne Bassey, Etim Okon, Ankot Cohbom, Ofana Odo, Onun Unoh, Ebaye Akunjom, Godswill Obindim, Edem Ekong, Raymond Abo, Moses Bisuakefe, Agabi Oko, walter Esom, Ekpo Asuquo, Victor Takon.

Speaking after the event, Ewa said the committee’s major task was to reconcile aggrieved members and restore unity in the party, which he noted had suffered setbacks due to internal wrangling and leadership disputes.

“For too long, our party has been divided by personal interests and narrow leadership tendencies,” Ewa said.

“We cannot continue to operate in a system where a few voices dominate while others are silenced. This is the time to rebuild, restore trust and reposition the PDP for victory,” he added.

The chairman dismissed speculations of factionalisation within the state chapter, insisting that the PDP remained one united family.

According to him, the new leadership would be guided by openness, fairness and collective decision-making to win back the confidence of party members and the electorate.