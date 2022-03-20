PDP Govs, Saraki begin discussion on 2023 presidential candidate

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, State Governors and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, have concluded plans to embark on picking a consensus presidential candidate among aspirants of Northern extraction for the position under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the country.

Two of the governors that have accepted to picking a consensus candidate that would represent the interest of the north during PDP’s presidential primary were Bauchi State governor, Bala Muhammad, and his Sokoto counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal, who have both signified interest in becoming the opposition party’s flagbearer.

The trio, all seeking the nomination of the PDP to run for the seat of Nigeria’s President, met for about two and half hours in Government House, Bauchi.

Also present at the meeting was the former Deputy Governor of Zamfara state, Aliyu Gusau, and a Chieftain of the PDP in Sokoto state, Bello Suleiman.

Also, Saraki was accompanied to the meeting by the former national Chairman of the PDP, Kawu Baraje, and others including the Deputy Governor of Bauchi state, Baba Tela.

After the closed-door meeting on Sunday, they posited that it is their considered resolution that against the backdrop of the failure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to provide good governance, all those seeking to be President under the PDP should unite and rally around one candidate

The triumvirate from the three geopolitical zones in the Northern part of the country- North-Central, North-East, and North-West also agreed that at a later date they will visit former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, himself another presidential aspirant from the North, to brief him on the outcome of their brainstorm.

Saraki, who briefed journalists after the meeting, said that they have all shown ambition to become PDP’s candidate for the 2023 presidential election but only one person could lead.

“For this reason, we decided that we should all embrace consensus going forward in order to make things easier for our party’s stability,” Saraki stated.

He pointed out that their convergence, taking cognizance of the sorry state of the country and its people, which the APC is not ready to alleviate, are convinced that the PDP must lead the way in move to rescue the country in 2023.

He asserted that although all of them seeking the numero uno position are all qualified to contest, “we are ready to sacrifice our ambitions.”

According to him, we have agreed to put our heads together and see how best to provide leadership and direction for this country, its unity, stability, and progress.

“These are more important than our individual ambitions, thus the need for us to work together. Today is momentous. The PDP is ready because what is important in Nigeria. Whatever we do, Nigeria should come first,” the former Senate President further added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

