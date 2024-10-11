PDP govs back embattled party chairman against removal plot

Amid plots to remove the Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagun, State Governors on the platform of the party have indicated plans to prevent his removal from the position.

They said that the embattled party chairman reaffirmed the PDP’s enduring position as Nigeria’s most resilient and dependable political party.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the chairman of the PDP governors forum and Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, disclosed this on Friday, during Damagun’s courtesy visit to the State House.

He said: “The purpose of their visit was to engage with me on crucial issues as we work together as a united front.

“As members of the PDP Governors’ Forum, we remain committed to fostering unity and collaboration within the party. I reaffirmed our dedication to the vision of national development, and I pledged to continue engaging with my colleagues in the PDP Governors’ Forum to ensure that our party remains forward-looking, particularly as we prepare for the upcoming 2027 elections”.

The governors choice to back the embattled acting national chairman came hours after a court stopped the party from removing Damagun, even though a faction of the party whose leaders include the national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, had announced his removal and replaced him with another party member.

Ologunagba and others grievances against Damagun and the national secretary of party, Samuel Anyawu, was over alleged disloyalty to the party.