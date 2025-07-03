PDP former chairman survives gunmen attack in Plateau

A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Plateau State, Damishi Sango, narrowly escaped a suspected assassination attempt after unidentified gunmen opened fire on him in what is believed to have been a targeted attack.

Although Damishi was able to escape unhurt, a female relative of the former PDP Chairman was reported dead, while a police officer, Walba Go Tom, who is attached to him, sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

The intention of the unidentified men and on whose command they operated is yet to be known. However, it was reported that they made away with Go Tom’s rifle.

The tragic incident occurred when the gunmen invaded the compound of the politician—who also served as Nigeria’s Minister of Sports from 1999 to 2001—and opened fire on individuals within the premises.

Confirming the attack, a source disclosed that the incident occurred in Dalwal village, situated in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“A female relative of the former minister was also hit by gunfire and later died while receiving treatment at Plateau Specialists Hospital in Jos,” a source who pleaded anonymity told The Guild.

The source added that the attackers fled the area before help could arrive, and it is still uncertain why the gunmen attacked the residence of Damishi.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies and government authorities had yet to release an official statement on the incident.