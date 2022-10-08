PDP former chairman passes on @73

The former national chairman of the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Vincent Ogbulafor, has been reported to have passed on after a brief illness in Canada.

Ogbulafor was said to have left the country to rest abroad before he was said to have suddenly become ill and died.

The Guild gathered on Saturday from sources within the party and close allies that he had died and there were plans to bring back the body of the PDP’s first National Secretary.

MORE DETAILS SOON

