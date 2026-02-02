PDP fixes March 28 for national convention

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supported by Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has scheduled its National Convention for March 28 and 29, 2026, to elect new members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The dates were approved on Monday during the faction’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

In a statement jointly signed by Abdulrahman Muhammed, National Chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Working Committee, and Samuel Anyanwu, National Secretary, the NEC said the decision followed detailed discussions on the state of the party, the current political climate, recent court rulings, and preparations for upcoming internal processes.

The NEC reaffirmed all resolutions made during the Emergency 104th NEC meeting held on December 7, 2025, stating that actions taken under those resolutions remain valid, lawful, and binding.

The committee emphasized its respect for the rule of law and judicial independence, describing them as essential to democracy.

It also welcomed the Federal High Court in Ibadan’s ruling, which recognized the legality of the party’s leadership and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize the PDP National Caretaker Committee.

The NEC confirmed that the National Caretaker Working Committee, along with affected state and zonal caretaker committees, will continue in office until the convention is held and subsequent congresses conducted.

It also instructed the National Caretaker Committee to immediately set up convention sub-committees and begin full logistical, administrative, and consultative preparations to ensure a transparent and credible convention.

Calling for unity and discipline, the NEC urged all PDP members to prioritize the party’s collective interest over personal agendas and to avoid actions that could disrupt party cohesion.

The committee reiterated its commitment to building a strong, disciplined, and electorally competitive PDP, expressing confidence that the resolutions of the 105th NEC meeting would restore stability, strengthen internal democracy, and position the party for future electoral success.

PDP stakeholders, supporters, and members both in Nigeria and abroad were encouraged to remain committed to the party’s ideals and abide by the law.

“The NEC further approved and confirmed March 28 and 29, 2026, as the dates for the PDP National Convention in Abuja, for the purpose of electing members of the National Working Committee and other statutory organs of the party,” the statement concluded.