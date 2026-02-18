PDP faults Tinubu’s on signing amended electoral act

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned President Bola Tinubu for signing the Electoral Act, 2022 (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill 2026 into law, describing the move as a betrayal of Nigerians and a threat to democratic transparency, particularly regarding the electronic transmission of election results.

The party accused the National Assembly of undermining the will of Nigerians by altering provisions intended to ensure credible and transparent elections.

It said the action weakens public trust and raises concerns about the integrity of future polls.

The position was contained in a press statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, in which the PDP, through its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, criticised the amendment and warned that weakening transparency mechanisms ahead of elections could create room for manipulation.

The party also faulted the restriction of party primaries to direct and consensus methods, describing it as an intrusion into the internal affairs of political parties.

It noted that the Supreme Court has consistently upheld the autonomy of political parties in managing their internal processes.

The PDP further accused the ruling party of reversing its earlier stance on electoral transparency, stating that its reluctance to support the electronic transmission of results raises serious concerns about its commitment to free and fair elections.

The party called on Nigerians, organised labour, and civil society organisations to lawfully express their displeasure and urge lawmakers to reconsider their position, warning that Nigeria’s democracy must be protected from actions capable of undermining electoral integrity.