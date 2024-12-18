PDP faults Tinubu’s N47.9trn budget for Y2025

Hours after President Bola Tinubu presented the N47.9 trillion 2025 budget before lawmakers for approval ahead of next year, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted financial appropriation, describing it as anti-people plans.

The opposition party added if the budget is implemented as presented by the president would further increase the insecurity and poverty level across the country.

The Party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, asserted that the budget as presented further confirms the Tinubu administration’s insensitivity towards Nigerians’ plight, saying the budget had no meaningful provisions and investment plans for critical productive sectors.

Some of the critical sectors were agriculture and food production, electricity, oil, and gas, as well as Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, which were the nation’s economy’s real drivers.

The party said: “The budget address sounded more like a campaign rhetoric laced with unsubstantiated economic statistics, false promises, and conjured performance claims without clear-cut operable steps and mechanisms to address insecurity, resuscitate the economy, revamp ailing industries, shore up food production, increase the value of the Naira, reduce the overall cost of living, create jobs for our youths and guarantee better living standard for citizens.

“President Tinubu dashed the hope of millions of suffering Nigerians who expected him to use the 2025 budget to make strategic provisions that would lead to the reduction in the cost of fuel, food items, electricity tariff,f and other essential goods and services that have a direct bearing on the wellbeing of the people

“The PDP is dismayed that instead, the budget speech was an assault on the sensibility of Nigerians when Mr. President claimed that the 2024 budget recorded a bogus 85% performance without a breakdown of the component between recurrent and capital expenditure.

“Further distressing is President Tinubu’s claim that the economy improved under his watch even in the face of acute poverty, excruciating hardship, comatose infrastructure, collapsed productive sectors, deteriorating value of the Naira, alarming 34.6% inflation and 40% unemployment rates in the last 18 months as validated by official figures.

“Equally ludicrous is Mr. President’s voodoo economy claim that the 2025 budget will reduce the current inflation rate from 34.6% to 15% and improve the value of the Naira from approximately N1,700 to the Dollar to N1,500 without any indices for tangible investment in the productive sector and in the face of a staggering N134.3 trillion ($91.3 billion) debt accumulated under the APC watch.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note that the President in his speech failed to disclose the Capital and Recurrent profiles of the 2025 budget. This has heightened public apprehension on the issue of full disclosure and transparency in government spending under the current administration.

“Given the crippled national productive sector, it is clear that with the N47.9 trillion expenditure including N15.8 trillion provision for Debt Services, the projected N34.8 trillion revenue with N13 trillion deficit will be financed by excruciating taxes and levies on already impoverished citizens and companies operating in the country.

“The 2025 budget as proposed will shrink our national business environment, further cripple the productive sector, discourage domestic and foreign investors, lead to further depreciation of the Naira, worsen unemployment and inflation rate and push million more Nigerians into abject poverty and invariably heighten insecurity.

“The PDP, therefore, calls on the National Assembly not to pass the 2025 budget as presented but to activate its legislative powers as guaranteed under Sections 80, 81, and 82 of the 1999 Constitution to rejig the budget and make provisions that are critical and pivotal to the growth of the economy and the welfare of Nigerians”.