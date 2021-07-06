PDP faults Police Commission’s plan to promote EFCC ex-boss, Magu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that alleged plans by Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to promote ousted acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, despite his open indictment for corruption and abuse of office, further confirms that the President Muhammadu Buhari presidency was a sanctuary of corruption.

The party describes as outrageous and a direct slap on the sensibilities of Nigerians that the Buhari administration was reportedly planning to promote Magu to Assistant Inspector General of Police, despite being indicted in the alleged stealing of billions of naira recovered by the EFCC as well as cases of abuse of office in the commission by the Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential investigation panel.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that it was saddening that instead of allowing the law to take its course, the Buhari government was rewarding corruption by reportedly planning to promote an individual indicted for treasury looting and compromising of high-profile corruption cases for pecuniary gains.

Through a statement on Tuesday, Ologbondiyan noted that the plan promotion was a testament to the All Progressives Congress (APC) government’s proclivity to cover corruption and reward indicted corrupt officers and politicians with high ranks or political offices after engaging in punishable conducts.

According to him, the Buhari administration has failed to take disciplinary action against Magu, as recommended by the Salami panel, but seeks to reward him with a promotion in spite of the report by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, which nailed him for alleged diversion of recovered funds and fraudulent sale of assets seized by the EFCC.

He noted that aside from the Malami’s report, the Department of State Services (DSS) which also stated that Magu had failed “the integrity test and will eventually constitute a liability to the anti-corruption stand of the current government.”

Ologbondiyan argued that reports of planned promotion for Magu has heightened apprehension in the public space that certain top officials in the Buhari presidency are overburdened with corruption complicity and fears that a docked Magu would expose their atrocities.

“Nigerians could recall how the counsel to Magu, Wahab Shittu, boastfully declared that he has Magu’s instruction to inform the public that “he will be reinstated back to office.”

“The PDP however calls on the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Police high command to resist the pressure from the corrupt cabal in the Buhari Presidency to pitch them against Nigerians over Magu but rather commence processes for his prosecution in a court of competent jurisdiction in the interest of justice.

“The PDP further counsels President Buhari not to “ease off” the allegations of corruption against Magu but should make the Justice Salami’s report open and if necessary, prosecute the former EFCC chairman,” the statement said.

