PDP faults Lawan, other lawmakers for confirming ex-service chiefs appointments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate leadership for clearing the former services chiefs for ambassadorial portfolios despite reports of alleged crime against humanity committed under their command.

The main opposition party noted that though the ex-service chiefs were cleared by the lawmakers, the action would not stop the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation and possible prosecution of the accused commanders for crime against humanity.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that it was surprising that despite several petitions against the ex-service chiefs, the lawmakers resolved to clear the military bosses for the ambassadorial roles.

According to him, it is indeed horrendous that the APC leadership in the Senate could choose to betray Nigerians by rushing to clear the accused ex-service chiefs in a desperate attempt to grant them diplomatic immunity and shield them from investigation and prosecution for the atrocities committed against Nigerians under their command.

Through a statement on Wednesday shortly after confirming Gen Abayomi Olonisakin (Rtd), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (Rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Rtd), as non-career ambassadors-designate, the opposition party scribe noted that the diplomatic immunity being sought for the ex-generals would fail.

“Though it is public knowledge that the current APC Senate leadership is a mere rubber stamp and contrivance being used to endorse atrocious policies and suppress the will of the people, but descending to the level of aiding and abetting crime against humanity by attempting to confer diplomatic immunity on the accused ex-commanders is, to say the least, despicable.

“It is indeed shameful that the APC leadership in the Senate could clear the ex-service chiefs, who the National Assembly had earlier indicted and requested for their sack over security failures and alleged compromises.

Such reward of failure amounts to stabbing our nation in the back.

“The PDP cautions the APC leadership in the Senate that such decision has painted the entire National Assembly in a bad light before Nigerians and the international community.

“Already, the development is pitching the Senate against the majority of Nigerians, particularly the victims of acts of terrorism as well as those of the reported extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests, illegal detentions in dehumanizing camps, massacre of peaceful protesters, torture, rape and other atrocities allegedly committed under the ex-commanders, as detailed in the reports of credible international bodies including the United States Department of State, Amnesty International (AI) and Transparency International (TI),” the statement said.

Ologbondiyan, however, commends our PDP members in the Senate for rejecting the clearance of the ex-service chiefs as ambassadors and urged them not to relent in taking legislative steps to ensure their recall.