PDP faults Lagos assembly for clearing Obasa off corruption allegation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the position of the Lagos State House of Assembly panel inaugurated to investigate the Speaker, Mudasiru Obasa, which cleared him of all financial misappropriation allegations.

The Guild reports that after several hours of interactions with all parties, the Assembly panel on Tuesday cleared Obasa of corruption and financial misappropriation, saying the claims against the Speaker were false.

The nine-man panel argued that the allegations leveled against Obasa bothering on the operation of 64 bank accounts with different banks were intended to tarnish the image of the speaker and paint the House members as being corrupt.

Obasa was cleared after reports stated that he allegedly approved expenditure for programmes and activities in the house unilaterally, and spent N258 million to print invitation cards for the inauguration of the 9th assembly, approved N80 million as estacode, purchased 11 Hiace buses and 80 cars for the lawmakers within a year without due process.

The committee chaired by Victor Akande, representing Ojo constituency, presented its report on the floor of the house on Monday and stated that the speaker adhered strictly to the due process, as outlined by the house rule, in all financial dealings.

However, not satisfied with the Assembly probe, the main opposition party challenged Obasa to present himself for an independent probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to further clear himself from the weighty allegations leveled against him.

PDP through a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, argued that it was surprising that such weighty allegations will only be subjected to the fact-finding panel of the state’s Assembly which had been smeared with issues of corruption, misappropriation, and allegations of embezzlement of funds meant for the welfare of the people of the state.

“The party insists that the Speaker should clear his name by surrendering himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for investigation, instead of limiting his defence to an in-house committee of the legislature, over which he presides.

“Moreover, the Lagos state Assembly is still burdened with issues of reported discovery of 64 accounts allegedly linked to the Bank Verification Number, BVN, of the Speaker, said to be operated with multiple names in various banks and used to siphon public funds, among other sundry allegations.

“Our party holds that such is a huge allegation for which the Speaker should clear his name before the EFCC and not before an in-house panel of the legislature.

“The PDP, however, charges members of the Lagos House of Assembly to redeem the image of the legislature by immediately returning all misappropriated funds, including the largess given to their wives and apologizing to the people of Lagos.