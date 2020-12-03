PDP faults INEC for restricting party representatives during bye-election material distribution

Ahead of Saturday’s senatorial bye-election in Lagos-East senatorial district, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for restricting party representatives from assessing materials for the poll.

Gbadamosi added that the electoral umpire should not deny anyone representing their political party from evaluating the materials and ascertain if they were complete before been dispatched for use.

The party candidate faulted INEC decision on Thursday when PDP representatives were denied access to verify the materials deployed to the state for the bye-election scheduled to hold on Saturday, December 5th, 2020.

In a short video released through his official social media handles, Gbadamosi stressed that the action of INEC further indicated that the commission was about to allegedly favour some parties against the others.

He said: “My party representatives at the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Lagos were denied the opportunity to take a proper inventory of the sensitive electoral material there were expected to be used for the election.

“They have started rigging the election less than 48 hours to the poll. They are refusing to allow the PDP to have access to the know sensitive material that was to be used for the election before been transported to the councils where the election would be held”, Gbadamosi added.

When The Guild contacted INEC spokesman for the state, Femi Akinbiyi, he declined to speak on the issue, even after persuasion.