PDP faults Imo Gov for banning meetings, other social gatherings

The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the State Governor, Hope Uzodinma’s ban on August meetings and other social gatherings across the state, describing the order as draconian.

PDP said that the government decision to ban the annual August gathering was unjust and negates the fundamental rights of citizens of the state.

The party, meanwhile, cautioned the State Governor from alleged intimidation and illegally arresting citizens that aimed to exercise their rights within the state.

It cautioned the government after President General of Non-governmental organisation, Ndom Owerri Nshi Ise, Franca Okoronkwo, was detained for organizing the August meetings in the state.

The party disclosed that Okoronkwo was arrested on Thursday, 25th, detained and only released today, Saturday, 27th.

“Her offence is that she in defiance to government directive, went on to convene the annual August meeting of the women which was planned over ten months ago.

“Before her arrest, the same government for unjustifiable reasons, sealed the campaign office of a frontline contestant in the lmo East senatorial election, Uche Onyeaguocha”.

In a statement released by the party’s spokesperson, Emenike Nmeregini, the lmo PDP stressed that it could not stand aloof and watch members of the public being subjected to alleged inordinate and draconian conditions by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state.

According to the statement, “The Imo PDP hereby wishes to vehemently to condemn and remonstrate over these acts of rascality fashioned to intimidate opposition and indeed the generality of Ndi Imo into accepting and ingesting the toxic pills by the Uzodimma-led APC.

From available information, the women group president, Frank Okoronkwo is a member of the Owerri municipal chapter of the PDP. But there is no law, not even the electoral act or the constitution of the Federal Republic that forbids her from heading an organisation of such nature. It is her inalienable right to be member and to lead the group if duly elected.

As a major stakeholder and law abiding political organization, lmo PDP wishes again to appeal to good spirited lmolites and leaders of thought to call to order this reckless trend of the APC government before it gets out of hand.

Let us recall that lmo in the recent times, has been in the news for most dastardly acts that have never been identified with the state in it’s thirty two years of existence.

No doubt, realizing the determination of Imo people to continue to reject the illegitimate regime of Uzodimma is becoming desperate.

We call on Imolites to remain resolute in their determination to vote out the scourge called APC in the next elections”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

