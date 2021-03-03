PDP faults FG’s “no-fly zone” declaration on Zamfara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faulted the ban placed on flying airplanes, Chopper, and private jets across Zamfara State by President Muhammadu Buhari as part of measures aimed at curbing rising insecurity in the state.

The main opposition party alleged that rather than a sincere attempt to protect Nigerians in Zamafara, the ban was part of plot to take over the state’s governance through imposition of an orchestrated state of emergency.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the ban was to ensure Nigerians cast blame of insecurity situation in Zamafara on the Governor Bello Matawalle-led state government.

Through a statement released on Wednesday, Ologbondinyan urged the apex government to take up the responsibility of confronting bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, and vandals, among others terrorising the country rather than creating false impressions for Nigerians.

According to him, our party insists that the statutory onus, under our democracy, is on Buhari and the federal government to secure life and property in all parts of Nigeria, including Zamfara state.

“There is escalated banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other forms of violent acts in APC controlled states of the North West, like Kaduna and Katsina; in the North East of Borno and Yobe as well as the North Central states of Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau and Kogi, yet no attempt has been made by the Buhari administration to intimidate the governors of the various states, impose a state of emergency or declare such states as “no fly zone”.

“It is even more worrisome that the Buhari Presidency will gloss over Kaduna, Niger and Mr. President’s home state of Katsina, where killings, kidnapping, and abduction have become a daily routine, only to be contemplating an emergency situation in Zamfara.

“The PDP counsels that rather than this selective approach to fighting banditry, terrorism, and kidnapping, the Buhari Presidency should go back to the drawing board and adopt a holistic approach to quell the prevailing insecurity in our nation. Our party will therefore not allow the Buhari Presidency to tag and intimidate Governor Matawalle for seeking to find solutions to a very depressing situation.

“Consequently, the PDP hereby directs Governor Matawalle to stop his intervention approach as our party charges Nigerians to hold President Buhari and his administration directly responsible for any further assault or killing of innocent citizens in Zamfara state,” the statement said.