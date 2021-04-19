PDP faults ex-governors Kwankwaso, Aliyu reported suspension

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has refuted claims that two former governors elected on its platform have been suspended and were planning to abandon the party and defect to ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of 2023 general elections.

The main opposition party described as misleading the reports being circulated on different platforms online that former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and former Niger state Governor, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, were suspended by the PDP.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the duo were not suspended and that any claim to that effect by any individual and group, purporting to be representing PDP organ at any level remains a mere fabrication and should be discountenanced.

According to him, the provisions of PDP constitution are very clear on the suspension of a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC), if and when such occasion arises, and that the party would not suspend its respected members on pages of newspaper.

“The PDP strongly cautions that it will not accept such reckless adventure by such misguided individuals, which its notes, is capable of destabilizing our party and bringing it to public disrepute.

“Similarly, the PDP states that the former Niger state governor, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, has not been suspended by the party as mischievously published in certain quarters.

“Our party frowns as such fabrications aimed at subverting the stability of our party and trigger disagreements and suspicions within our ranks.

“The PDP urges our leaders and teeming members in Kano and Niger states to be at alert, resist distractions and continue to work together as Nigerians earnestly look up to the PDP for solution and direction at this critical time,” Ologbondiyan said in a statement.