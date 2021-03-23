PDP faults 2023 elections zoning arrangement claims

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disclosed that the party was yet to adopt any position on zoning ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

The main opposition party clarified that contrary to rumors from different quarters, the PDP was still considering

recommendations proposed by the Senator Bala Mohammed-led PDP Committee on the Review of the 2019 Elections.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that the party stakeholders were yet to draw out plans for the 2023 elections zoning arrangement as being speculated.

Through a statement on Tuesday, Ologbondiyan noted that the party was ready to provide unifying and people-oriented leadership that would rescue Nigeria from alleged misrule during 2023.

According to him, our party notes that such unprecedented public interest and confidence in the PDP is responsible for the widespread discussions and enquiries on the recommendations of the Committee on the Review of the 2019 Elections.

“The PDP notes that the recommendations will be subjected to its democratic process by relevant organs of the party and consultation across all national interests.

“While our party appreciates the enthusiasm by Nigerians on our nomination processes, the PDP assures that its decision on zoning will be the product of wide consultation, discussions, and consensus-building, taking into consideration the aggregate aspiration and hope of the generality of the Nigerian people.

“Our party has however noted the disposition and line of discussion from various political interests across the six geo-political zones of our country in this regard, and at the appropriate time, the collective understanding of Nigerians will prevail,” the statement said.